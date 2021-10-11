Rivetz Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $283,171.21 and approximately $145.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00208653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.