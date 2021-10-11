RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 651 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

