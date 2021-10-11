RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after buying an additional 686,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.48. 115,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,523. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

