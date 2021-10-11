RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

