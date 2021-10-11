RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.94. 45,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.