RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

