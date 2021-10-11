Robbins Farley LLC Acquires 5,381 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.5% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. 149,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,500,549. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

