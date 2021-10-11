Robbins Farley LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Pfizer accounts for about 4.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

