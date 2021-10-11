Robbins Farley LLC Sells 477 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robbins Farley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.