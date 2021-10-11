Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.04.

NYSE RKT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

