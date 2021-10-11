Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$71.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.36.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.41. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

