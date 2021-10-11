Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €830.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €795.92 ($936.37).

KER opened at €627.00 ($737.65) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €687.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €694.21. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

