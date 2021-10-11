Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target to GBX 3,100

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,464.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,268.32. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

