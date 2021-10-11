Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target to $16.00

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

