Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE:LNR opened at C$67.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.74. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$42.99 and a 12 month high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

