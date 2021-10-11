RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $138.40 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,477.33 or 0.99132542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $138.40 million and $481,567.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,450 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.