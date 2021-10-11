Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. Safehold has a one year low of $62.99 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 713,238 shares of company stock worth $53,999,735 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

