Samjo Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. PDF Solutions makes up approximately 16.9% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDFS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,535. The firm has a market cap of $870.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

