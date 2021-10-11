Samjo Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up approximately 1.3% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Digimarc worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digimarc by 131.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 180,713 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 19.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 287,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 69.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.78. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,481. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.