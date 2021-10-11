Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SNY opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

