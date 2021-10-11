Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 122,102 shares.The stock last traded at $31.61 and had previously closed at $30.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

