Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

