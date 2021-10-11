Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,048 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $192,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHX stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $110.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

