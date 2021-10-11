Scotiabank Cuts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

SIS opened at C$19.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.89. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

