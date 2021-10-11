Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

