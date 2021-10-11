Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 453,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $667.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $61,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

