SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.80. SEMrush shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,232 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

