Semux (SEM) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Semux has a market cap of $121,274.32 and $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012596 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008179 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005844 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003825 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

