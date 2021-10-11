Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $431,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ternium stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

