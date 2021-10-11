Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

