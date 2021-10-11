Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $16,825,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $205.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.