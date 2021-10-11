Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,587 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of OSK opened at $100.85 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

