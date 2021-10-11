Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 5,487 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

