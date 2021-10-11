Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

