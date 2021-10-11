SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,415 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Celanese by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Celanese by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,653,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Celanese by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $159.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.27. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

