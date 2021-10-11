SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,973 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 833.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $24,296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $22,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

NYSE SHAK opened at $78.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

