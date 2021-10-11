SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $50.99 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

