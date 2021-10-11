SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 832 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

NYSE:AAP opened at $214.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

