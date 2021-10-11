Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

