Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $35.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of SJR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 43,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,274. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.