Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $35.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 43,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,274. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

