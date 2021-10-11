Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,467 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

