Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 208,054 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DNMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

