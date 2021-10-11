Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,580,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

PNW opened at $66.58 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.