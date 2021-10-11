Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $173,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

