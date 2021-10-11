Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $104,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 487,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock worth $18,488,983. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

