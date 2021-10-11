Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 16,959 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $20,015,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 244.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,450 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,213. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

