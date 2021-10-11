ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $475,811.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00209151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00096521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

