Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

FPXI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $63.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

