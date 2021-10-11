Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 167,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.70.

