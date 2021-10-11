Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.29 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.66. 11,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.